‘Batman Year One Commemorative Edition’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have enjoyed most of the DC animated films. They do a great job bringing popular stories to life and it is fun to watch these stories unfold. When I heard Batman Year One was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Batman Year One here:

The film depicts young Bruce Wayne’s return to Gotham City in his first attempts to fight injustice as a costumed Super Hero. The playboy billionaire chooses the guise of a giant bat to combat crime, creates an early bond with a young Lieutenant James Gordon (who is already battling corruption from inside the police department), inadvertently plays a role in the birth of Catwoman, and helps to bring down a crooked political system that infests Gotham City.

This was a well done animated film. There is plenty of action and a bit of violence as this tale unfolds. We see two people both trying to save a city in their own way. When things get intense it puts them both in a strange position. As this movie comes to a close the story itself is far from over.

Batman Year One Commemorative Edition is available now on 4K Ultra HD.