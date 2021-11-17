Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Batman Year One Commemorative Edition' is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Batman Year One Commemorative Edition’ is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD

This thrilling graphic novel gets retold in stunning 4K Ultra HD

batman year one, commemorative edition, 4k ultra hd, animated, superhero, review, warner home video

‘Batman Year One Commemorative Edition’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have enjoyed most of the DC animated films. They do a great job bringing popular stories to life and it is fun to watch these stories unfold. When I heard Batman Year One was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Batman Year One here:

The film depicts young Bruce Wayne’s return to Gotham City in his first attempts to fight injustice as a costumed Super Hero. The playboy billionaire chooses the guise of a giant bat to combat crime, creates an early bond with a young Lieutenant James Gordon (who is already battling corruption from inside the police department), inadvertently plays a role in the birth of Catwoman, and helps to bring down a crooked political system that infests Gotham City.

This was a well done animated film. There is plenty of action and a bit of violence as this tale unfolds. We see two people both trying to save a city in their own way. When things get intense it puts them both in a strange position. As this movie comes to a close the story itself is far from over.

Batman Year One Commemorative Edition is available now on 4K Ultra HD.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

