We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Beaker Meets a New Adversary in 'Fever Pitch'

Beaker Meets a New Adversary in ‘Fever Pitch’

This episode throws new sketches into the mix, and in one Beaker meets a new adversary.

Beaker starts a fight with a new adversary in ‘Fever Pitch’

Last time on Muppets Now, Scooter found himself trying to get this show started. He was a bit behind schedule, and some last minute changes didn’t make things any easier. We saw Ms Piggy do well in her little web show, and the Swedish Chef brought his brand of wackiness to a cooking competition type of show. This episode ending with Kermit trying to interview a well known celebrity. Now Beaker will make a new enemy in ‘Fever Pitch’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Fever Pitch’ here:

Fozzie Bear has some big ideas for Muppets Now, and there’s no time like the deadline to start pitching! He’s found a very tough audience in Scooter, who just wants to finish uploading the latest delivery. We see the very first episode of a gameshow that Pepe The King Prawn totally just made up. The Swedish Chef tries to cook a better molé sauce than his competitor, Danny Trejo. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has replaced Beaker with a new smart assistant, and things get fired up. Miss Piggy and her guests, Taye Diggs and Linda Cardellini, show viewers how to work it out when they share the secret to staying healthy.

(c) Disney Plus

We see some more sketches come up in ‘Fever Pitch’. Pepe has a new game show, and things don’t go the way Scooter planned them to. The Swedish Chef returns to take on Danny Trejo to make a special dish, and more than once The Swedish Chef finds himself getting a bit hot. Ms Piggy is back with more tips, and tries to show her fans how much she knows about staying fit. As this episode comes to a close, Fozzie continues to berate Scooter with show ideas.

(c) Disney Plus

Muppets Now ‘Fever Pitch’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

