A Bear Visits Friends Looking for Inspiration in ‘Literary Critters’

A great tale gets told in ‘Literary Critters’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Literary Critters I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Literary Critters here:

This playful story promotes literacy and storytelling as quirky playwright William Shakesbear sets off to find some inspiration for his new play. Along the way, Will asks his Literary Critter friends about what inspires them to write—including Mole Dahl, Crane Austen, Beatrix Trotter, Edgar Talon Crow, Yak Kerouac, C.S. Shrewis, Langston Mews, and more. He also invites young readers to become part of the Literary Critters Guild and continue growing in their love for all things reading, writing, and books.

I had a great time reading this book. The illustrations were beautiful and helped bring these characters to vivid life. The story was a fun one to watch unfold as we met some pretty cool looking characters. I think most kids will have a blast reading this book.

Literary Critters is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.