Home / A&E / Bender and Zoidberg Do Something Bad in ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’

Bender and Zoidberg Do Something Bad in ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’

They come up with a plan to change Xmas and things take an unexpected turn

Something very bad happens on ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’

Last time on Futurama, Leela moved in with Bender and Fry. Bender was not happy about it, especially when he started to feel like a third wheel. When Planet Express started having money issues again, turns out it was because a new company was stealing all of their customers. Bender gets a job at this place, and for a while he even enjoyed it. Yet when something starts to become a threat, this crew must band together to stop them for good. As this episode comes to a close, the universe will never be the same. Now Bender and Zoidberg do something bad in ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Hulu

You can read the premise for ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’ here:

Bender and Zoidberg travel through time to attack Robot Santa.

(c) Hulu

We see the crew getting ready for Xmas at the start of this episode. When they realize it is going to be another dangerous year, the professor comes up with a radical solution. Turns out he has made adjustments to his time machine, and now it can go into the past. With this adjustment, he hopes to make Robot Santa good again. Bender and Zoidberg decide to take the time machine, and stop Robot Santa once and for all. Naturally, their plan doesn’t go the way the hoped it would. Yet as this episode comes to a close, this ends up being the best holiday this crew has had in years.

(c) Hulu

Futurama ‘I Know What You Did Next Xmas’ is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

