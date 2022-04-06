Big Breath in ‘The Lost City’

On a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean, Sandra Bullock as romance novelist Loretta Sage and her cover model Alan played by Channing Tatum emerge from the jungle river.

Loretta’s eyes widen, staring at Alan’s back. “Holy Mother of God!”

Alan screams, “Why are you praying?” Alan’s back is covered with blood-sucking leeches. Ripped Tatum’s Alan drops his pants feeling more of the critters, baring his naked ass. He turns around to have Loretta inspect for more leeches. The look on Bullock’s face is hysterical!

Brothers Aaron Nee and Adam Nee are the writers and directors of The Lost City, a laugh-out-loud funny, total fun, and all heart film.

Tatum and Bullock are sublime in their comedic timing and chemistry. The screenplay by the Nees, Oren Uziel, and Dana Fox is an old-school action-adventure romantic comedy done right. Handsome, shredded Brad Pitt is at his heroic self-effacing best as the ex-Navy SEAL meditation sensei Jack Trainer. The scenes with Bullock, Tatum, and Pitt have an authentic easy flow.

After Jack dispatches the henchmen of Daniel Radcliffe’s billionaire Abigail Fairfax with expert kickboxing and jujitsu skills, he reaches down to untie captive Loretta who says, “Why are you so handsome?” Jack replies with a smile, “My dad was a weatherman.” Alan, who’s secretly in love with Loretta, sheepishly says, “What are you doing down there?”

The sheer joy of The Lost City is revealed in its verbal and physical comedy, and genuine sweetness.

Sandra Bullock plays reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, who’d rather soak in the bathtub drinking chardonnay with ice, instead of living in the real world. Loretta lost the love of her life with the passing of her husband, who was a renowned archeologist. So was Loretta. Both were experts in the legendary Lost City of D. D stands for some unpronounceable name. The Lost City holds a priceless treasure – The Crown of Fire.

Loretta’s romance novels follow the adventures of her hero persona Angela and her partner Dash in search of the Lost City of D. Channing’s Alan plays the seemingly idiotic book cover model for Dash. At least that’s Loretta’s story, which speaks to her own self-absorption. Loretta is crewed up with her ironic, strong publisher Beth, played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and her hilarious, aloof social media manager Allison, played by Patti Harrison.

When the book tour for Loretta’s new book goes madly wrong, Abigail kidnaps Loretta and flies her to the Lost City on an island in the middle of the Atlantic. Loretta questions his name, “Abigail?” He says, “It’s gender neutral. Like Leslie or Beverly…” Aaron and Adam’s screenplay is smartly funny. Daniel Radcliffe is a comic genius. Abigail forces Loretta to decipher a piece of an ancient parchment that holds the key to The Crown of Fire.

Alan contacts Jack Trainer to help rescue Loretta. He took a meditation seminar from Jack. Zen-like Jack Trainer uses Loretta’s iWatch to locate her. Alan joins Jack to rescue Loretta. Then things go hysterically awry.

Amidst all the physical gags, chases, and crisp banter is the relationship of Loretta and Alan, the soul of The Lost City. They share the quiet night camped out in the mountains. Loretta’s first archeology book was a complete fail. Consequently, Loretta reinvented the Lost City narrative with her romance novels following the adventures of Angela and Dash. Although the books made her rich, she has only disdain for them. She had sold out on herself. Now, she lives alone, knowing that she’ll never find the great love of her life again. Sandra Bullock plays Loretta as too smart for her own good with a profound sense of sadness. She is also the true trooper wearing Loretta’s sequined fuchsia jumpsuit throughout the jungle. Sandra is so amazing.

Alan was the young dreamer in Sarasota who found his way out of the small town by being a model. He took the cover model gig to survive. Contrary to Loretta’s belief, Alan knows that Dash is a fictional character. Unlike Loretta, Alan gets that Dash and her novels give joy to people. Handsome, ripped Channing touches in his gentle sense of humor and sweet kindness. He’s so awesome.

Alan poignantly says to Loretta, “We’re not what we wanted to be…” That lands for Loretta. We all don’t always get to be the astronaut or the prima ballerina. We do the best that we can. We find our measure of peace.

In the climactic narrative arc, Loretta fears as she crawls through the dark narrow tunnel in the Lost City. Alan reminds her what Jack had taught him, “Big breath.” She takes a deep breath. She gets it.

When I was afraid as a young boy, my late Mom said, “Slow down, Jonny.” We calm our souls. In the bigger picture, we find our measure of peace. We find love. That’s life’s true treasure. Just saying.

The whimsical treasure of The Lost City is love. Perhaps, the greatest treasures in life are the people that we get to share life with. That’s what Sandra, Channing, and Brad remind us to do. Just saying.

I loved The Lost City.

