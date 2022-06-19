Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Big Day is Finally Here for Clare and Henry in ‘Episode 6’

A Big Day is Finally Here for Clare and Henry in ‘Episode 6’

As a big day approaches some unforeseen things happen to make this a memorable occassion

by Leave a Comment

episode 6, the time traveler's wife, tv show, adaptation, science fiction, romance, review, hbo

A wedding is finally happening on ‘Episode 6’

Last time on The Time Traveler’s Wife, Henry met Clare’s family. It was a good visit at first which took a surprise turn when Henry ended up time traveling to 2022. There he found himself in a bad situation where he was saved by a dear friend. When he got back, Henry could have looked better. It wasn’t easy coming up with something to explain to Clare’s family what happened, but thankfully they believed the falling in the shower story. As this episode came to a close Clare had Henry come to the clearing where she gave an answer to an important question. Now a wedding is finally here on ‘Episode 6’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

episode 6, the time traveler's wife, tv show, adaptation, science fiction, romance, review, hbo

(c) HBO

You can read the plot for The Time Traveler’s Wife here:

An intricate and magical love story that follows Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem…time travel.

episode 6, the time traveler's wife, tv show, adaptation, science fiction, romance, review, hbo

(c) HBO

Preparations are underway for a wedding at the start of this episode. Clare is beyond excited about it where Henry is a tad nervous. This only gets worse once he starts jumping into the future, each time seeing some strange things. Henry has a talk with his dad who helps him get some clarity on the whole situation. On the day of the wedding, Henry time travels and it looks like an older version will have to take his place. Meanwhile Henry sees Clare angry at his future self, and he wonders what could have happened. As this episode comes to a close Clare makes a request of young Henry, and it looks like he agrees to do it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
episode 6, the time traveler's wife, tv show, adaptation, science fiction, drama, review, hbo

(c) HBO

The Time Traveler’s Wife ‘Episode 6’ airs tonight on HBO.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x