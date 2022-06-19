A Big Day is Finally Here for Clare and Henry in ‘Episode 6’

A wedding is finally happening on ‘Episode 6’

Last time on The Time Traveler’s Wife, Henry met Clare’s family. It was a good visit at first which took a surprise turn when Henry ended up time traveling to 2022. There he found himself in a bad situation where he was saved by a dear friend. When he got back, Henry could have looked better. It wasn’t easy coming up with something to explain to Clare’s family what happened, but thankfully they believed the falling in the shower story. As this episode came to a close Clare had Henry come to the clearing where she gave an answer to an important question. Now a wedding is finally here on ‘Episode 6’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Time Traveler’s Wife here:

An intricate and magical love story that follows Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem…time travel.

Preparations are underway for a wedding at the start of this episode. Clare is beyond excited about it where Henry is a tad nervous. This only gets worse once he starts jumping into the future, each time seeing some strange things. Henry has a talk with his dad who helps him get some clarity on the whole situation. On the day of the wedding, Henry time travels and it looks like an older version will have to take his place. Meanwhile Henry sees Clare angry at his future self, and he wonders what could have happened. As this episode comes to a close Clare makes a request of young Henry, and it looks like he agrees to do it.

The Time Traveler’s Wife ‘Episode 6’ airs tonight on HBO.