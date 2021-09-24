Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Big Party Happens on Midgard in ‘What If… Thor Were an Only Child’

A Big Party Happens on Midgard in ‘What If… Thor Were an Only Child’

Thor decides to throw a huge party on Earth and things get out of hand real fast

by Leave a Comment

what if thor were an only child, tv show, animated, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

A party gets out of hand on ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’

Last time on What…If?, we saw Tony Stark get saved by Killmonger. Tony owed his life to this man and they became fast friends. Together they made a new kind of weapon, one they hoped would bring peace. When James Rhodes was put on an important mission things went south fast. Once Tony learned the truth someone chose to do something drastic. Eventually Killmonger returned to Wakanda and this was where his real plan became clear. As this episode came to a close two unlikely allies are brought together. Now we see a party get out of hand on Midgard in ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

what if thor were an only child, tv show, animated, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’ here:

Thor, who never learned to be a good hero, throws an out-of-control intergalactic party on Earth.

what if thor were an only child, animated, tv show, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We get to see a more relaxed, fun loving god of thunder on this episode. All they ever seem to want to do is have a good time. They decide to go to Midgard with their friends and throw a wild party. Soon though it becomes clear things are getting way out of hand. Captain Marvel shows up to try and stop Thor, but all their battle causes is more destruction. When Jane makes a bold choice it brings Thor back to his senses. As this episode comes to a close everything appears to be back to normal, although it does look like Midgard is in big trouble.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
what if thor were an only child, tv show, animated, marvel, season 1, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x