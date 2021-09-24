A Big Party Happens on Midgard in ‘What If… Thor Were an Only Child’

A party gets out of hand on ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’

Last time on What…If?, we saw Tony Stark get saved by Killmonger. Tony owed his life to this man and they became fast friends. Together they made a new kind of weapon, one they hoped would bring peace. When James Rhodes was put on an important mission things went south fast. Once Tony learned the truth someone chose to do something drastic. Eventually Killmonger returned to Wakanda and this was where his real plan became clear. As this episode came to a close two unlikely allies are brought together. Now we see a party get out of hand on Midgard in ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘What If Thor Were an Only Child’ here:

Thor, who never learned to be a good hero, throws an out-of-control intergalactic party on Earth.

We get to see a more relaxed, fun loving god of thunder on this episode. All they ever seem to want to do is have a good time. They decide to go to Midgard with their friends and throw a wild party. Soon though it becomes clear things are getting way out of hand. Captain Marvel shows up to try and stop Thor, but all their battle causes is more destruction. When Jane makes a bold choice it brings Thor back to his senses. As this episode comes to a close everything appears to be back to normal, although it does look like Midgard is in big trouble.

