A Bird Goes on a Journey of Self Discovery in ‘Robin Robin’

‘Robin Robin’ tells a pretty heartwarming story

My first time seeing an Aardman animation short was years ago when I first saw Wallace and Gromit in ‘The Wrong Trousers’. Since then I have seen each short and they are all absolutely wonderful. The animation is top notch and each one tells a touching story. When I heard about Robin Robin I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this short and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Robin Robin here:

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Robin Robin told a pretty good story. We see a small Robin who clearly doesn’t fit into their mouse family. They want nothing more than to be a good sneak who can get them all kinds of wonderful things. After a run in with a magpie they learn a few new things about themselves. When they bump into a dangerous cat their true nature starts to come out. As this short comes to a close Robin has found the perfect way to help their family out. Kids are sure to learn some good lessons from this short.

Robin Robin is available now on Netflix.