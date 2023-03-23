Bo Katan leads a rescue mission in ‘The Foundling’

Last time on The Mandalorian, we saw Mando recovering from almost drowning in the living waters. Then we saw Mando and Bo Katan get attacked by a number of Imperial fighters, and beating them was no easy task. After Bo Katan saw her home get destroyed, Mando knew just the place for them to go. Next we saw a man who was working on Coruscant, and seemed to be trying to have a new life here. Things were going great at first, until they decided they wanted to continue the research they were doing for the Empire. As this episode came to a close, Mando was redeemed and Bo Katan was given a wonderful opportunity. Now Bo Katan leads a rescue mission in ‘The Foundling’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Foundling’ here:

Din Djarin returns to the hidden Mandalorian covert.

We see many different Mandalorians training at the start of this episode. When a giant creature kidnaps someone, Bo Katan gets asked to lead a rescue mission. The team makes it to the nest of this beast, and bump into more deadly creatures. Working together, this team ends up saving someone and bring a few unexpected things back with them. As this episode comes to a close Bo Katan asks the Armorer an important question.

