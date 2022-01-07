Boba Chats With Some Powerful People in ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’

Boba has a chat with the mayor on ‘Tribes of Tatooine’

Last time on The Book of Boba Fett, we learned how Boba pulled themselves out of the Sarlacc Pit. This wasn’t an easy feat and once out Jawas took something important from them. After this happened a few Tusken Raiders found them. At first Boba didn’t fit in but soon they found a way to earn their trust. When a deadly monster came out of the sand Boba was able to save a child from serious harm. As this episode came to a close it was clear this adventure had only just begun. Now Boba decides to meet with the mayor on ‘Tribes of Tatooine’. I was able to get a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Tribes of Tatooine’ here:

Boba Fett faces new challenges on Tatooine.

The episode begins with Fennec Shand bringing in a prisoner for questioning. Things aren’t looking good so Boba Fett decides to do something drastic. This leads the prisoner to tell them exactly what they want to know. Boba decides to have a talk with the mayor and they learn a few shocking things there. After this Boba ends up having a chat with two powerful creatures. Next we get to see more of Boba’s past as we see them take on a dangerous mission. As this episode comes to a close something amazing happens to Boba Fett.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Book of Boba Fett ‘Tribes of Tatooine’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.