Boba Gets Some Useful Allies in ‘Streets of Mos Espa’

Boba finds some allies on ‘Streets of Mos Espa’

Last time on The Book of Boba Fett, we saw them have chats with some powerful beings. Some of these meetings went great while others not so much. A pair of twins talked to them and things weren’t looking good for this ex-bounty hunter. We also learned more about the past of Boba Fett and a group of Tusken Raiders. After a group harmed this small band, Boba Fett decided to take on a challenging mission. As this episode came to a close Boba discovered a shocking truth. Now Boba gains a few allies on ‘Streets of Mos Espa’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Streets of Mos Espa’ here:

Boba Fett must deal with two very different threats.

Someone comes to Boba Fett for help at the start of this episode. They agree to help until the truth comes to light about this situation. This leads to some new allies for Boba Fett which they might need sooner than they think. We learn more about the past of this ex-hunter which ends abruptly thanks to a surprise attack from someone. Boba Fett gets another visit from the twins who decide to give them a wonderful gift. As this episode comes to a close it looks like war might be coming to Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett ‘Streets of Mos Espa’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.