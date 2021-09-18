Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Boimler Gets Invited to Hang With a New Group on ‘The Spy Humongous’

Boimler Gets Invited to Hang With a New Group on ‘The Spy Humongous’

While he goes off with them Mariner, Rutherford and Tendi take on a boring assignment.

by Leave a Comment

the spy humongous, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 2, review, paramount plus

Boimler hangs with a new group in ‘The Spy Humongous’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Boimler and Mariner were trying to find the location of a big party. While this was going on, things on the USS Cerritos were not going great. An important diplomat became embarrassed and started causing all kinds of havoc on the ship. Once Mariner and Boimler find the party it turns out only one of them has an invitation. Yet as this episode came to a close Boimler did something that took Mariner by surprise. Now Boimler gets invited to hang with a new group on ‘The Spy Humongous’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the spy humongous, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Spy Humongous’ here:

Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world.

the spy humongous, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

The Lower Deckers are given a ridiculous mission on this episode. Tendi can’t wait to get started while Rutherford and Mariner aren’t looking forward to it. Boimler gets out of this when he is invited to hang with a new group of people. While this is going on Captain Freeman tries to start peace talks on the Pakled home world and things aren’t going the way she hoped they would. When Tendi gets changed into a deadly monster someone swoops in and does something drastic to save them. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Tendi is going to be just fine.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the spy humongous, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘The Spy Humongous’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x