Boimler hangs with a new group in ‘The Spy Humongous’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Boimler and Mariner were trying to find the location of a big party. While this was going on, things on the USS Cerritos were not going great. An important diplomat became embarrassed and started causing all kinds of havoc on the ship. Once Mariner and Boimler find the party it turns out only one of them has an invitation. Yet as this episode came to a close Boimler did something that took Mariner by surprise. Now Boimler gets invited to hang with a new group on ‘The Spy Humongous’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Spy Humongous’ here:

Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world.

The Lower Deckers are given a ridiculous mission on this episode. Tendi can’t wait to get started while Rutherford and Mariner aren’t looking forward to it. Boimler gets out of this when he is invited to hang with a new group of people. While this is going on Captain Freeman tries to start peace talks on the Pakled home world and things aren’t going the way she hoped they would. When Tendi gets changed into a deadly monster someone swoops in and does something drastic to save them. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Tendi is going to be just fine.

Star Trek: Lower Decks 'The Spy Humongous' is available now on Paramount Plus.