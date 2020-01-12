A Boy Wants to Bring About Positive Change in ‘Spectacular Sidney’

A boy wants to make reading fun again in ‘Spectacular Sidney’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we had a girl who saw people in her community having a tough time. To help them out, she came up with some brilliant ideas. These things helped change her community for the better, and gave them much needed hope. As this episode came to a close she got invited to join an elite group of people. Now a boy tries to bring about positive change in ‘Spectacular Sidney’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Spectacular Sidney’ here:

Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn’t finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So,he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills. He wanted other kids like him to share in the power of stories, and now Marvel wants everyone to know the Super Hero Sidney is.

A boy wishes to help out his community in ‘Spectacular Sidney’. He sees something missing in his community, and decides to do something about it. His program changes so many lives, and makes reading fun again. As this episode comes to a close he meets a favorite author of his and gets inducted into an elite group.

Marvel Hero Project ‘Spectacular Sidney’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.