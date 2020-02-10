A Boy Goes on a Joyous Adventure in ‘Mistakes Were Made’

Meet a boy and his bear friend in ‘Mistakes Were Made’

I am familiar with Stephen Pastis. I have read Pearls Before Swine many times, and it always makes me laugh. When I heard about Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made I thought it might be interesting. I was able to watch a screener of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘Mistakes Were Made’ here:

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, it follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

This film was okay, but I can’t say I loved it either. The story dragged on more than once, and at times it was hard to keep my interest in it. The characters were alright, but many of them were easily forgettable. The ending was also rather weak and didn’t make a ton of sense. Kids might enjoy this movie, but it certainly won’t be for everyone.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is available now on Disney Plus.