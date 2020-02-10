Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Boy Goes on a Joyous Adventure in ‘Mistakes Were Made’

A Boy Goes on a Joyous Adventure in ‘Mistakes Were Made’

Join a kid and his polar bear as they try to solve local mysteries together

by Leave a Comment

mistakes were made, timmy failure, comedy, drama, fantasy, adaptation, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

Meet a boy and his bear friend in ‘Mistakes Were Made’

I am familiar with Stephen Pastis. I have read Pearls Before Swine many times, and it always makes me laugh. When I heard about Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made I thought it might be interesting. I was able to watch a screener of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

mistakes were made, timmy failure, comedy, drama, fantasy, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘Mistakes Were Made’ here:

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, it follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

mistakes were made, timmy failure, comedy, drama, fantasy, adaptation, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

This film was okay, but I can’t say I loved it either. The story dragged on more than once, and at times it was hard to keep my interest in it. The characters were alright, but many of them were easily forgettable. The ending was also rather weak and didn’t make a ton of sense. Kids might enjoy this movie, but it certainly won’t be for everyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
mistakes were made, timmy failure, comedy, drama, fantasy, adaptation, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is available now on Disney Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.