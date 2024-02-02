A Boy Goes on a Magical Journey in ‘Orion and the Dark’

A magical tale gets told in ‘Orion and the Dark’

Since I was a kid, I have loved animated movies. No two are alike and each one has taken me on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Orion and the Dark I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Orion and the Dark here:

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

I enjoyed watching this film. It has a strong start and a pretty good second act. The plot loses some of its momentum near the end, and this is what hurts it most. The ending was okay but doesn’t do the best job bringing this tale to a close.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Orion and the Dark is available now on Netflix.