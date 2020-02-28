A Boy Helps Those Around him After a Tragic Event in ‘Superior Salvador’

A boy finds ways to help out those around him in ‘Superior Salvador’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we met Genesis. She was a girl who really loved animals. When she found out the terrible ways they suffered, she decided to do something about it. Not only did she stop eating meat, but she fought to protect those animals who needed it. As this episode came to a close she became the next member of an elite group of people. Now we will meet a boy who works to help those around him in ‘Superior Salvador’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the premise for ‘Superior Salvador’ here:

Salvador knew he was one of the lucky people in Puerto Rico whose power wasn’t terribly affected by Hurricane Maria but couldn’t understand why it was taking so long to help those who were not as fortunate. So,he put a plan into action to raise money to buy and distribute solar-powered lamps to families on the island still living in darkness. For these heroic acts, he’s a true Marvel Super Hero.

This was a pretty amazing episode. Salvador saw many people around him suffering after a natural tragedy, and knew he had to find a way to help them. They ways he went about this was clever, and it was wonderful to see him restore hope in so many people. Because of the great things he did for them, he was asked to become the next member of a unique group of people.

Marvel Hero Project ‘Superior Salvador’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.