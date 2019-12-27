A Boy Strives to Help People Like Them in ‘Battlin Braden’

A boy tries to help people out however they can in ‘Battlin Braden’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, a girl with a serious medical condition saw people like her facing a big problem. This led her to come up with a smart solution. When word got out about it, people wanted them from all over. She also got to have a voice about it and help out a lot of people. As this episode came to a close she was invited to join an elite group of kids. Now a boy does all they can to help out a group of people in ‘Battlin Braden’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Battlin Braden’ here:

Braden travels the world delivering hearing aids, just like his own, to those who need them.

Meet a truly inspiring boy in ‘Battlin Braden’. When he finds out people can’t afford hearing aids, he decides he must do something to help them. He gets to travel to a beautiful place, and bring smiles to so many faces. Along the way he also makes a few new friends. As this episode comes to a close he gets asked to join a unique group of kids.

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Battlin Braden’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.