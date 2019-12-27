Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

A&E / A Boy Strives to Help People Like Them in 'Battlin Braden'

A Boy Strives to Help People Like Them in ‘Battlin Braden’

When they find out people need help they are glad to do their part to create change

by

battlin braden, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

A boy tries to help people out however they can in ‘Battlin Braden’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, a girl with a serious medical condition saw people like her facing a big problem. This led her to come up with a smart solution. When word got out about it, people wanted them from all over. She also got to have a voice about it and help out a lot of people. As this episode came to a close she was invited to join an elite group of kids. Now a boy does all they can to help out a group of people in ‘Battlin Braden’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

battlin braden, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Battlin Braden’ here:

Braden travels the world delivering hearing aids, just like his own, to those who need them.

battlin braden, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Meet a truly inspiring boy in ‘Battlin Braden’. When he finds out people can’t afford hearing aids, he decides he must do something to help them. He gets to travel to a beautiful place, and bring smiles to so many faces. Along the way he also makes a few new friends. As this episode comes to a close he gets asked to join a unique group of kids.

battlin braden, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Battlin Braden’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

