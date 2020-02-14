Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Boy Takes on a Noble Cause in ‘Roving Robbie’

A Boy Takes on a Noble Cause in ‘Roving Robbie’

Here is a boy who does all they can to try and save our national parks

roving robbie, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

A boy fights for an important cause in ‘Roving Robbie’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we met a girl who wanted to help out the less fortunate. They got people together to hep build houses for families that couldn’t afford them. They loved doing this, and changing these families lives forever. As this episode came to a close they became the next member of an elite group of people. Now a boy takes on an important cause in ‘Roving Robbie’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

roving robbie, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Roving Robbie’ here:

Robbie has a strong connection to nature, and through his journey visiting America’s 129 national monuments, he realized that they must be protected. He created a virtual reality tour of these monuments, and travels to schools to share the technology. Transporting the next generation to these special places, he hopes to instill a sense of purpose to protect them for the future.

roving robbie, marvel hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

Robbie takes on an important cause in this episode. When they learn something bad could happen to many national parks, they decide to do something about it. They create a nonprofit and go to many of these parks, and take steps to make sure others can enjoy them too. While they travel to different schools, they inform people of what they are fighting for. As this episode comes to a close they become the next person inducted into an elite group of kids.

roving robbie, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

Marvel Hero Project ‘Roving Robbie’ airs tomorrow on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

