We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Boy Tells a Pretty Cool Story in My Monster Friends and Me’

Follow a boy on an adventure where he faces all kinds of scary things

Follow a boy as they face their fears in ‘My Monster Friends and Me’

Monsters can always make for a good story. Many times these tales end up being a lot of fun to read. When I heard about My Monster Friends and Me I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for My Monster Friends and Me here:

We all know about the monsters that lurk under the bed and in the closet, but there are many other fears that children face every day. Blending bedtime chills and humor, this clever monster story shows how the power of imagination can help conquer fears, whether it is that terrifying creature under the bed, loud noises, spooky shadows, or the unknown in the dark.

This was a pretty good story. The journey the main character took readers on was both fun and exciting. You see all kinds of frightening looking things, then you find out they might not be that scary after all. A few of these creatures end up being something else entirely. This is a book I can see most kids having a lot of fun reading.

My Monster Friends and Me is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

