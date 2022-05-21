A Boy Tries to Enact a Bold Plan in ‘Jurassik Diaries’ Vol 1

A boy winds up in the past in ‘Jurassik Diaries’ Vol 1

I have read a fair amount of graphic novels lately. Many of them follow the adventures of well known heroes as they take on powerful foes. Sometimes they decide to tell a different story and they can be a blast to read. When I heard about Jurassik Diaries Vol 1 I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Jurassik Diaries Vol 1 here:

Martin is a student who is very passionate about science…which makes him very unpopular at school. One day, while sitting absent-minded on the school bus, he is dropped off at a bus stop earlier than usual and soon realizes that something is terribly wrong…he finds himself in the middle of a vast prehistoric land! He discovers a tunnel that leads him to a small village populated by dinosaurs. Martin looks to help them out by teaching them what he knows about science, including some of his special inventions. The book contains a series of humorous sketches and strips, which have narrative and visual counterpoints between the modern world of Martin and the Jurassic one.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Martin arrives to the past by accident but sees he might be able to stop something bad from happening. At first very little progress is made and the arrival of some bullies doesn’t help. Yet slowly it looks like a good plan gets put into motion. As this story comes to a close it is clear this adventure is far from over.

Jurassik Diaries Vol 1 is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.