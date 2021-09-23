Broadway Musical or Festival? What’s on Your Bucket List?

—

Multiple festivals are celebrated all across the world based on different religions, cultures, and historical backgrounds. The weight of these festivals is determined by the amount of time, effort, and resources put together to make these varied festivals a success. Some things that help the celebrations come to life are food, music, storytelling, and performing arts. The festivals have endured several years of being passed down from one generation to the next. They are a source of testing the people’s ability and willingness to celebrate their happiness to the fullest.

The festivals and their celebrations vary depending upon the religious differences or cultural variations. Despite being different, one thing that’s common among all the festivals is that they bring people together or are meant to do that. As the world has evolved a lot lately in terms of the latest technologies and easier ways of commutation, people have become more open to sharing their celebrations and festivals with others. This has also resulted in changing multiple festivals and their celebrations. Another form of these festivals is musicals. Musicals are the latest trend and do not just celebrate music but are the best thing to look forward to in your busy schedules.

If you are fond of new cultures, festivals, and art forms, this is the right place for you. Although the choice was pretty hard, we somehow managed to pick out the best musicals that deserve part of your bucket list. Let’s have a look at the time and find out if they are worthy of securing a place on your bucket list or not.

1. My Fair Lady Musical

My Fair Lady is a famous musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. It was a play published in 1913. The lyrics and book of the fair lady musical are by Alan Jay Lerner, and Fredrick Loewe has made the music of this musical. The actual Broadway and London show of the My Fair Lady Musical star Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews. The Broadway production of the My Fair Lady Musical of 1956 received great remarks and was critically acclaimed all across the globe.

The musical had also set a record for being the longest run musical on Broadway until its release. My Fair Lady tickets Broadway are selling like hotcakes these days. A famous London production, a hit film, and multiple revivals also followed this musical. As per a critique by Geoffrey Block, “Opening night critics immediately recognized that My Fair Lady fully measured up to the Rodgers and Hammerstein model of an integrated musical.” My Fair Lady Musical addressed all the major issues of its time and talked about two different eras. The language was the most recognized trait when Pygmalion was published, and this musical truly depicts it.

2. Astroworld Music Festival

The Astroworld Music Festival is a musical festival that happens every year. This Festival is presented by a famous American rapper Travis Scott. Astroworld fest tickets sold out on the official website in just 10 minutes after launch but if you are still interested to buy then you can get Astroworld tickets 2021 from Tickets4festivals.com. The Astroworld Music Festival happens in Houston, Texas. The venue of the Festival is usually the NRG Park on the planes where Six Flags Astroworld existed till it closed in 2005.

This Festival was launched in 2018, and it was the same year when Travis Scott released his studio album of the same name. The actual lineup of the Astroworld Festival featured mainly hip-hop artists, including Young Thug, Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Scott himself. The festival then came back in 2019 with a much more detailed and expanded lineup. The attendees of the Festival significantly increased in the year 2019.

3. Hamilton Broadway

Hamilton Broadway is an American Musical that is sung and rapped through musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton Broadway depicts the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The writer of the musical Miranda said that she was inspired to pen down the musical after reading the 2004 Alexander Biography by Ron Chernow. The musical covers hip-hop, R&B, soul, as well as traditional tunes.

The best part about Hamilton Broadway is that it stars black people. Miranda described Hamilton as “America then, as told by America now”. After its release, Hamilton Broadway received a great degree of critical acclamation. The musical premiered Off-Broadway on the 17th of February, 2015, at a Public Theatre. Hamilton Broadway won eight Drama Desk Awards, including an Outstanding Award too.

4. IHeartCountry Festival

The iHeartCountry Festival is presented by Capital One. This Festival is a part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events. The events under iHeartMedia include the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The IHeartCountry Festival is one of the most anticipated musical nights across the globe, featuring some big names of the musical world.

