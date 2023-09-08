Buster and Babs Start a New School Year in ‘Freshman Orientoontion’

A new adventure begins in ‘Freshman Orientoontion’

I loved Tiny Toon Adventures as a kid. The show was hilarious and took viewers on lots of zany adventures. Each episode it was a blast seeing what hijinks this cast would get up to. When I heard about Tiny Toons Looniversity I was looking forward to checking it out. I was able to get a screener for ‘Freshman Orientoontion’ and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Freshman Orientoontion’ here:

It’s the first day at Acme Looniversity, where we find Babs and Buster Bunny as they meet new friends-tough gal sweetie bird, kind Hampton J. Pig, and narcissist Plucky Duck who are all kicking off their dreams to become professional toons.

We see Buster and Babs arrive at their new school at the start of this episode. They both are very excited about it, until they learn they won’t be roommates. Next we see Babs meet her roommate, who seems a bit intense but overall they aren’t bad at all. Meanwhile Buster meets his roommates, one which becomes his new rival. When Babs tries to have the Dean change their mind about her and Buster not rooming together, she ends up learning a good lesson. As this episode comes to a close, Buster and Babs make an important decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tiny Toons Looniversity ‘Freshman Orientoontion’ is available now on Max and airs tomorrow on Cartoon Network.