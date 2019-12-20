Buttered and Salty: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (Video Review Included)

R, 2hr 21min,

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is an entertaining but somewhat vapid movie. Its script and story offer nothing fresh or new to the proceedings, but instead gives a paint by numbers story that makes it feel like the most expensive fan-film ever made.

Two years ago, I gave “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” a very positive review. It was far from a perfect movie but was the freshest, most original take the franchise had given us in years. I mention this film because while I found it unique and surprising, it’s probably the most divisive installment in the 42 year history of the property.

Which brings us to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” a film that seems like a reaction play to that movie from Disney and Lucasfilm. Instead of building on the ideas director Rian Johson established in the last film, writer/director J.J. Abrams has essentially retconned that film and instead made a direct sequel to his first film in this new trilogy, 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” That film was entertaining but, with the exception of a key death at the end of the film, played it safe. It feels as if millions of voices cried out with their fan-made ideas of what this final instalment should be and the studio went straight down the list.

I can’t dispute “The Rise of Skywalker” is a gorgeous and dense film. The production design is some of the best in the series, particularly set design having anything to do with the Emperor’s Sith temple or the big lightsaber battle surrounded by large, crashing waves. It is dense, but not in the best of ways. These characters move from planet to planet at such breakneck speed that you feel the screenwriter trying to cram as much as he can into the story. It doesn’t allow itself to breathe or appreciate the different worlds we are traveling to. The planets feel more like fancy props than locations, only there to get us from point A to point B. This is no more evident than the opening action sequence with the Millennium Falcon, where the lightspeed jumps take them to so many different places in a matter of seconds that it feels like a streamlined ride at Disneyland, and not in the best way.

From a character standpoint, the worst instincts of J.J. Abrams are on full display here. I have to confess that besides the wonderfully cast Adam Driver as villain Kylo Ren and to some extent Daisy Ridley as Rey, I never really cared much for the new characters. Too many of the new ensemble were given little to do, and when they did have their moment the plucky Marvel-like comedic dialog felt out of place and forced (no pun intended). This new film finally keeps the band together for most of the film, only to use that as a story element to try and show us what a strong bond the characters have, which wasn’t set up very well in the previous films.

The lead character, Rey, spends the majority of the film looking confused as to her background, which is something that probably should have been answered in previous installments. It actually had been, but audiences – and presumably J.J. Abrams – didn’t like the answer. Instead, they created the most ridiculous heritage for the character in this one, when you stop to really wrap your head around it. It’s frustrating to roll one’s eyes during a pretty neat action sequence because of the big reveal.

It’s not all bad. Like I said at the outset, this is an entertaining and great looking movie. Billy Dee Williams returns as Lando Calrissian and is still the coolest cat in the room. Unfortunately, his inclusion also feels a tad forced. His presence would have been perfect in the last installment since two of the main characters spent a good chunk of time on a casino planet. Of course, that was the worst section of an otherwise really good film.

There is an emotional core in some parts of the film, which not only helps the nostalgia but also honors characters we care deeply about. In one scene in particular, a large walking carpet-like creature mourns for the loss of another character. It pulls at the heartstrings and is one of the most emotional moments of the entire new trilogy. It’s not his only wonderful moment either.

Say what you will about George Lucas’s prequel trilogy (and I really didn’t like two of the three), but at least you could tell it was mapped out and planned from the beginning. This new series of films has no rhyme or reason between them, and this “last” entry makes that abundantly clear with the choices it makes. I sincerely hope long time “Star Wars” fans love this film. I think many will, but I also feel like this is one of those films that as time passes will be criticized more and more.

For the future of “a galaxy far, far away” to thrive and justify Disney’s $4 billion commitment it needs to evolve. The Mouse House is off to a strong start with “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. A lot of future Star Wars content should be and will be on the streaming service. For any new movies in the pipeline, they would best be served by having them take place hundreds of years in the future or thousands of years in the past. I love these established characters but don’t need to see them again, unless it’s in other forms of media. Nostalgia can sometimes be the enemy of progress.

