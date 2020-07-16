Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Canadian Electronic Artist Velvet Code Debuts New LGBTQ+ Summer Anthem, “Teenage Dreamer”

Canadian Electronic Artist Velvet Code Debuts New LGBTQ+ Summer Anthem, “Teenage Dreamer”

Blending vibrant progressive house and electronic influences, “Teenage Dreamer” is the first follow-up single to Velvet Code’s 2019 sophomore album release, “Dreamer”.

by Leave a Comment

Previously published with permission.

TORONTO, ON (July 13, 2020) – Fresh off the heels of releasing an official remix for Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” (Universal/Interscope), Velvet Code is making a spectacular return to form with his new single, “Teenage Dreamer”. The song, dropping Friday, July 24, 2020, is accompanied by a cutting-edge, digitally enhanced 4K music video, filmed entirely while in self-isolation.

Blending vibrant progressive house and electronic influences, “Teenage Dreamer” is the first follow-up single to Velvet Code’s 2019 sophomore album release, “Dreamer”. The song, which is written, produced, mixed and mastered by Velvet Code, is an empowering electronic anthem filled with nostalgic and thought-provoking lyrics; aimed to connect with fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Over the past few difficult months, I’ve felt compelled to write a song that empowers listeners to continue to dream big and not give up hope,” says Velvet Code. “Teenage Dreamer embodies the joy and happiness I’d like to impart on my amazing supporters as they navigate through these tough times.”

Listen to Teenage Dreamer by clicking here.
Watch the Teenage Dreamer Official Music Video by clicking here.

In addition to producing and releasing new music, Velvet Code also hosts the weekly “Rise To The Rhythm” radio mix-show; which is broadcast to over 130 digital, FM and satellite radio stations around the world. He also hosts a weekly one-hour “Solitary Confinement Saturdays” show on Facebook and Instagram live to an average of 20,000 – 30,000 viewers. Velvet is also in the midst of developing an inclusive LGBTQ+ record label, which will be formally announced later this year.

“Teenage Dreamer” can be pre-saved here, and will be available on all major music platforms beginning Friday, July 24, 2020, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Beatport, Google Play/YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, MediaNet, and Shazam.

 

***

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Velvet Code

Velvet Code is a Canadian Electronic Music DJ, producer and artist based in Toronto, Canada. As a DJ and music producer, Velvet Code’s influences include DJ Paulo, Laidback Luke, Dada Life, BloodPop, Avicii, Peter Rauhofer, David Guetta and Calvin Harris. His music can be described as ‘80s and 90s-influenced electronic dance music (“EDM”), most notably the sub-genres of EDM known as electro-house and progressive. Velvet Code’s second full-length 2019 studio album “Dreamer” was recorded in Toronto, Canada with additional production in New York and Los Angeles. On Dreamer, Velvet Code collaborated with songwriter Wendy Starland (Lady Gaga), with production contributions from Gavin Bradley, Joe Laporta (Sterling Sound NYC), Rob Bryton, Robi Banerji and Scott Kelly (Westlake Studios). Velvet Code’s weekly radio mixshow, “Rise To The Rhythm,” can now be heard on more than 133 digital, FM and satellite radio stations around the world each week; the stations include Dash Radio’s ElectroCity, Jack’d Up Radio Network and its affiliates, EDMSessions Radio and many others.

Website: http://www.velvetcode.com

Social Media & Streaming Services: https://compiled.social/velvetcode

