Canadian Electronic Artist Velvet Code Debuts New LGBTQ+ Summer Anthem, “Teenage Dreamer”

TORONTO, ON (July 13, 2020) – Fresh off the heels of releasing an official remix for Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” (Universal/Interscope), Velvet Code is making a spectacular return to form with his new single, “Teenage Dreamer”. The song, dropping Friday, July 24, 2020, is accompanied by a cutting-edge, digitally enhanced 4K music video, filmed entirely while in self-isolation.

Blending vibrant progressive house and electronic influences, “Teenage Dreamer” is the first follow-up single to Velvet Code’s 2019 sophomore album release, “Dreamer”. The song, which is written, produced, mixed and mastered by Velvet Code, is an empowering electronic anthem filled with nostalgic and thought-provoking lyrics; aimed to connect with fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Over the past few difficult months, I’ve felt compelled to write a song that empowers listeners to continue to dream big and not give up hope,” says Velvet Code. “Teenage Dreamer embodies the joy and happiness I’d like to impart on my amazing supporters as they navigate through these tough times.”

Listen to Teenage Dreamer by clicking here.

Watch the Teenage Dreamer Official Music Video by clicking here.

In addition to producing and releasing new music, Velvet Code also hosts the weekly “Rise To The Rhythm” radio mix-show; which is broadcast to over 130 digital, FM and satellite radio stations around the world. He also hosts a weekly one-hour “Solitary Confinement Saturdays” show on Facebook and Instagram live to an average of 20,000 – 30,000 viewers. Velvet is also in the midst of developing an inclusive LGBTQ+ record label, which will be formally announced later this year.

“Teenage Dreamer” can be pre-saved here, and will be available on all major music platforms beginning Friday, July 24, 2020, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Beatport, Google Play/YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, MediaNet, and Shazam.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com