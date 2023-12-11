A Captivating Story Gets Told in ‘Watership Down: The Graphic Novel’

‘Watership Down: The Graphic Novel’ is out now

I am familiar with Watership Down. When Netflix did a miniseries a few years ago, I was lucky to check it out. Although this tale has some dark moments, overall it was a joy to watch it unfold. When I heard a graphic novel of this book was coming out, I hoped I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Watership Down here:

A classic tale of survival, hope, courage, and friendship that has delighted and inspired readers around the world for more than fifty years. Masterfully adapted by award-winning author James Sturm and gorgeously illustrated by bestselling artist Joe Sutphin, this spectacular graphic novel will delight old fans and inspire new ones, bringing the joy of this book to a new generation of readers.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. Although it was longer than I expected it to be, I found it to be an exciting read. This group of rabbits face some tough times, but they refuse to let them bring them down. Once they beat a dangerous foe, it looks like things for them are finally going to be okay. Most fans of this book will want to check this graphic novel out.

Watership Down: The Graphic Novel is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.