Help Carmen Make Important Decisions in ‘To Steal or Not to Steal’

You will want to choose carefully in ‘To Steal or Not to Steal’

I have really been impressed with the Carmen Sandiego cartoon on Netflix. It has shown us new sides to this well known master thief. Well now this show returns in an exciting interactive special. I was able to get a screener for To Steal or Not to Steal and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for To Steal or Not to Steal here:

In a branching narrative adventure, Carmen is forced to do V.I.L.E.’s bidding when they capture Zack and Ivy during a heist. If she doesn’t succeed, Zack and Ivy will be mind-wiped and turned into V.I.L.E. Operatives.

This was a really good special. There were plenty of choices to make, and you knew right away if you made the wrong one. If this happens don’t fret, you will be given a chance to try again. If you succeed in this mission, you are treated to a really cool bonus scene. Fans of this show will definitely want to check this special out.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal is available now on Netflix.