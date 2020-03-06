Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Carmilla Puts an Evil Plan Into Motion in ‘Castlevania’ Season 3

Carmilla Puts an Evil Plan Into Motion in ‘Castlevania’ Season 3

With Dracula dead and gone, she comes up with a devious plan for the human race

by Leave a Comment

castlevania, tv show, animated, dark fantasy, horror, action, season 3, review, netflix

A dark plan gets put together in ‘Castlevania’ season 3

I wasn’t too into the Castlevania video games as a kid. So when an animated show was announced, I wasn’t too excited about it. Yet season 1 surprised me in many ways. It was dark, extremely violent, and told a thrilling story. As short as the season was, it got you pumped for what might be coming next. Season 2 was better in every way, and had the ending fans were hoping for. Therefore it was no surprise when a season  3 was announced. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Castlevania season 3 here:

In the aftermath of Dracula’s death, Trevor and Sypha are travelling, Alucard remains at the castle in misery, and Isaac is returning to Europe for his revenge. But Carmilla, reunited with her vampire sisters of the Styrian ruling court, sees a way to take advantage of Dracula’s demise and build a new future – and she needs imprisoned Hector to achieve it.

This was an action packed season for this show, Trevor and Sypha seemed to be doing well, taking on all kinds of evil monsters together. Alucard could be doing better, but the arrival of two unexpected guests changes his tune for a bit. Carmilla rejoins her sisters, and delivers to them an evil plan. It won’t be easy to get going, but she has a plan on how to get things started. When Trevor and Sypha finds themselves in a mysterious town, this season really gets interesting. If you enjoyed the last few seasons of this show, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Castlevania season 3 is available now on Netflix.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.