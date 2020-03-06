Carmilla Puts an Evil Plan Into Motion in ‘Castlevania’ Season 3

A dark plan gets put together in ‘Castlevania’ season 3

I wasn’t too into the Castlevania video games as a kid. So when an animated show was announced, I wasn’t too excited about it. Yet season 1 surprised me in many ways. It was dark, extremely violent, and told a thrilling story. As short as the season was, it got you pumped for what might be coming next. Season 2 was better in every way, and had the ending fans were hoping for. Therefore it was no surprise when a season 3 was announced. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Castlevania season 3 here:

In the aftermath of Dracula’s death, Trevor and Sypha are travelling, Alucard remains at the castle in misery, and Isaac is returning to Europe for his revenge. But Carmilla, reunited with her vampire sisters of the Styrian ruling court, sees a way to take advantage of Dracula’s demise and build a new future – and she needs imprisoned Hector to achieve it.

This was an action packed season for this show, Trevor and Sypha seemed to be doing well, taking on all kinds of evil monsters together. Alucard could be doing better, but the arrival of two unexpected guests changes his tune for a bit. Carmilla rejoins her sisters, and delivers to them an evil plan. It won’t be easy to get going, but she has a plan on how to get things started. When Trevor and Sypha finds themselves in a mysterious town, this season really gets interesting. If you enjoyed the last few seasons of this show, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Castlevania season 3 is available now on Netflix.