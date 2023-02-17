Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Is Available Now on Prime Video

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Is Available Now on Prime Video

The final season of this hit fantasy show is available now on Amazon Prime Video

‘Carnival Row’ season 2 is out now on Prime Video

I was impressed with Carnival Row season 1. We got introduced to a world that was far from perfect and had all kinds of mystical creatures living in it. Yet along the way we saw love bloom in the most unlikely of places. As season 1 came to a close someone chose to make a big decision. Now we return to this fantastical world in season 2. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Carnival Row season 2 here:

Season two picks up with former inspector Philostrate investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tensions. Vignette and the Black Ravens plot payback for the unjust oppression of the Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah and Sophie.

Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of the Row. And, after escaping the Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen and Agreus encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and faefolk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests.

We see that things at the Row could be better at the start of this season. Philo is in rough shape, and Vignette has gotten mixed up with a dangerous group. When something starts killing humans and Fae alike, Philo is asked to help the police find whatever is responsible. While this is going on, Agreus and Imogen are taken to a place that isn’t all it appears to be. As this season comes to a close things at the Row have gotten better and it is unclear what Philo is going to do next.

Carnival Row season 2 is available now on Amazon Prime Video. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

