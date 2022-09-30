Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Cassian Learns a Bit About an Upcoming Mission in ‘Aldhani’

Cassian Learns a Bit About an Upcoming Mission in ‘Aldhani’

He gets dropped off at a planet where he becomes a part of a team for an important mission

by Leave a Comment

aldhani, andor, star wars, tv show, science fiction, action, adventure, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

Cassian becomes part of a mission in ‘Aldhani’

Last time on Andor, we saw Cassian meet with someone to sell them an item. Things went sideways as a group of people were looking for him. While this was going on his contact gave him a job offer, and it was one Cassian couldn’t refuse. Once they found a way off this planet, it looked things were about to take an interesting turn for Cassian. Now Cassian learns a bit about an upcoming mission in ‘Aldhani’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Aldhani’ here:

Out of options, Cassian is recruited for a dangerous mission to infiltrate an Imperial garrison.

We see Cassian get dropped off on a mysterious planet at the start of this episode. His contact gives him a new name and tells him he is no longer Cassian, at least for this mission. When Cassian arrives, the crew isn’t that happy to see him. The leader tells them it was their plan all along to add them and that he will help the mission be a success. Meanwhile we see someone else meeting with Mon Mothma who gives them some important information. As this episode comes to a close the planning stage for this mission begins.

Andor ‘Aldhani’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

