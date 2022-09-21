Cassian is Trying to Find Someone in Andor ‘Episode 1’

Cassian tries to find someone in Andor ‘Episode 1’

I have really enjoyed the recent Star Wars TV shows. The Bad Batch has been great so far and taken viewers on some amazing adventures. The Mandalorian has been amazing and shows the darker side of this universe. When I heard about Andor I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener of ‘Episode 1’ and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Episode 1’ here:

Cassian Andor’s reckless search for answers about his past makes him a wanted man.

We see Cassian arrive at a planet one night at the start of this episode. They enter a bar and right away two people there want to start something with him. Cassian tries to ignore them while he asks if someone still works there. When they are told not anymore, they worry just what could have happened to them. Cassian leaves this place and the same two people decide to have a talk with him. The conversation takes a bad turn and Cassian ends up doing something unexpected. As this episode comes to a close Cassian asks an old friend for a favor.

Andor 'Episode 1' is available now on Disney Plus.