Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Celebrating the Power of American Folk and Traditional Arts

Celebrating the Power of American Folk and Traditional Arts

“The arts provide a unique opportunity to celebrate life, experience joy, and are a powerful antidote against bigotry, hate and division.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Noelani Kirschner

From fiddle and blues music to Native American beadwork and canoe building, a March 4 celebration by the 2020 National Heritage Fellows showcased many forms of American folk and traditional arts.

Acting Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Ann Eilers praised the fellows’ art for illustrating that “there are many versions of American life, and each one extraordinary and each one critical to the strength and vibrancy of our nation.”

For the virtual event, the 10 fellows welcomed film crews into their workspace to explain their art and why they were called to do it.

The honorees included:

Mino-Giizhig (Wayne Valliere) of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe tribe is one of several remaining Native American birchbark canoe builders. He says that once there were so many canoes on Wisconsin waterways, they looked like modern-day highways teeming with car traffic. Mino-Giizhig says he has spent his life dedicated to the craft and is teaching an apprentice to continue the tradition when he’s gone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

William Bell , a soul singer and songwriter originally from Memphis, Tennessee, teaches music lessons to and mentors younger generations of soul musicians — when he’s not touring the world or recording records. Bell was the first solo act to sign at Stax Records in the 1960s and helped popularize the world-renowned “Memphis sound” of Southern soul music.

“The arts provide a unique opportunity to celebrate life, experience joy, and are a powerful antidote against bigotry, hate and division,” Eilers concluded. “This is especially true for the folk and traditional arts.”

The National Endowment for the Arts presented this year’s awards — America’s highest honor for folk and traditional arts — in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts. The National Endowment for the Arts funds the National Heritage Fellowship program.

Learn more about the fellows and their folk and traditional art practice here.

Previously Published on Share america

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x