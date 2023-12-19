Get Daily Email
Check Out These Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis

Check Out These Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis

Look at these Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis which are available for pre-order now

alice in wonderland, geeki tiki, queen of hearts, cheshire cat, mad hatter, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

Look at these Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis

Alice in Wonderland is a beloved story. It has been told a number of times in TV shows and movies. When I heard Geeki Tiki was coming out with a set based on these characters I was excited to learn more about them. Here is my thoughts on this Geeki Tiki set.

alice in wonderland, geeki tiki, cheshire cat, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Cheshire Cat Geeki Tiki

This is a really cool looking set. Cheshire Cat is my favorite and it fits the mood of this character perfectly. Queen of Hearts turned out great and the details on it are quite stunning. You can learn more about this set here.

alice in wonderland, geeki tiki, queen of hearts, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Queen of Hearts Geeki Tiki

These Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis come out January 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

alice in wonderland, geeki tiki, mad hatter, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Mad Hatter Geeki Tiki

 

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

