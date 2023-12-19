Check Out These Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis

Look at these Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis

Alice in Wonderland is a beloved story. It has been told a number of times in TV shows and movies. When I heard Geeki Tiki was coming out with a set based on these characters I was excited to learn more about them. Here is my thoughts on this Geeki Tiki set.

Cheshire Cat Geeki Tiki

This is a really cool looking set. Cheshire Cat is my favorite and it fits the mood of this character perfectly. Queen of Hearts turned out great and the details on it are quite stunning. You can learn more about this set here.

Queen of Hearts Geeki Tiki

These Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis come out January 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Mad Hatter Geeki Tiki