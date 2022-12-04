Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out These Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops

Check Out These Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

ant-man and the wasp quantumania, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at These Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Ant-Man ended up being a pretty fun film. We met an imperfect man who ended up becoming a superhero. In Ant-Man and the Wasp we saw him face a mysterious foe who had a nefarious goal in mind. Earlier this week Funko announced a set of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

ant-man and the wasp quantumania, funko pop, ant-man, marvel, superhero, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Ant-Man Quantumania Funko Pop

These are some pretty nice looking Funko Pops. Kang has to be my favorite and the detail on this character really is quite amazing. We can see Wasp has had some changes in their costume and this Pop captures the essence of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Funko Pops here.

ant-man and the wasp quantumania, funko pop, kang, villain, marvel, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Kang Quantumania Funko Pop

These Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Funko Pops come out January 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ant-man and the wasp quantumania, funko pop, marvel, wasp, superhero, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wasp Quantumania Funko Pop

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

