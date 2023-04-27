Get Daily Email
Check Out This Chilling 'A Haunting in Venice' Teaser

Check Out This Chilling ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Teaser

Hercule Poirot is back again and ready to try and solve their toughest case yet

a haunting in venice, mystery, horror, kenneth branagh, teaser, review, 20th century studios

Take a Look at this ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Teaser

I was not that impressed by most recent Murder on the Orient Express. It was long and just not that exciting of a movie. I enjoyed Death on the Nile much more and the ending truly took me by surprise. At CinemaCon 2023 the first teaser for A Haunting in Venice was revealed and here is what I thought of it.

a haunting in venice, mystery, horror, kenneth branagh, teaser, review, 20th century studios

(c) 20th Century Studios

You can read the plot for A Haunting in Venice here:

This film is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

a haunting in venice, mystery, horror, kenneth branagh, teaser, review, 20th century studios

(c) 20th Century Studios

There is a lot going on in this teaser. We see a seance going on, and clearly something goes wrong with it. Hercule Poirot is put on the case to find out what is really going on here. Naturally this detective seems a little scared at moments themselves, especially after seeing something odd. As this teaser comes to a close it looks like this won’t be an easy case to solve.

a haunting in venice, mystery, horror, kenneth branagh, teaser, review, 20th century studios

(c) 20th Century Studios

A Haunting in Venice comes out September 15, 2023.

 

 

 

