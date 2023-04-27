Check Out This Chilling ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Teaser

Take a Look at this ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Teaser

I was not that impressed by most recent Murder on the Orient Express. It was long and just not that exciting of a movie. I enjoyed Death on the Nile much more and the ending truly took me by surprise. At CinemaCon 2023 the first teaser for A Haunting in Venice was revealed and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for A Haunting in Venice here:

This film is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

There is a lot going on in this teaser. We see a seance going on, and clearly something goes wrong with it. Hercule Poirot is put on the case to find out what is really going on here. Naturally this detective seems a little scared at moments themselves, especially after seeing something odd. As this teaser comes to a close it looks like this won’t be an easy case to solve.

A Haunting in Venice comes out September 15, 2023.