The Good Men Project

Home / A&E / Check Out These Christmas Ugly Sweaters

Check Out These Christmas Ugly Sweaters

Take a look at these amazing ugly Christmas sweaters which you can order now

by

ugly sweater, christmas, the matrix, science fiction, action, press release, fun.com

Look at These Ugly Christmas Sweaters

*this is an affiliate article

The holidays are almost here and that means time spent with friends and family. The weather usually gets colder which means it is time to put on warmer clothes. Ugly Sweaters have gone from a bad holiday gift to something so much bigger. When I saw some of the sweaters on Fun.com I hoped I might get to write about them. Here is my thoughts on some of these holiday sweaters.

ugly sweater, christmas, the dark crystal, jim henson, fantasy, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

The Dark Crystal Sweater

These are some really cool looking holiday sweaters. The Marauder’s Map has to be my favorite because the detail is just breath taking. The Christmas Vacation sweater turned out great and brings the poster for this movie to life. I also really like how the Dark Crystal sweater came out and fits the tone of a species from this film perfectly. You can order these sweaters here.

ugly sweater, christmas, xmas vacation, comedy, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Christmas Vacation Sweater

These Christmas Ugly Sweaters are available to order now. You can follow Fun.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ugly sweater, christmas, harry potter, fantasy, marauders map, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Marauder’s Map Sweater

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

