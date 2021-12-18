Check Out These Christmas Ugly Sweaters

Look at These Ugly Christmas Sweaters

*this is an affiliate article

The holidays are almost here and that means time spent with friends and family. The weather usually gets colder which means it is time to put on warmer clothes. Ugly Sweaters have gone from a bad holiday gift to something so much bigger. When I saw some of the sweaters on Fun.com I hoped I might get to write about them. Here is my thoughts on some of these holiday sweaters.

The Dark Crystal Sweater

These are some really cool looking holiday sweaters. The Marauder’s Map has to be my favorite because the detail is just breath taking. The Christmas Vacation sweater turned out great and brings the poster for this movie to life. I also really like how the Dark Crystal sweater came out and fits the tone of a species from this film perfectly. You can order these sweaters here.

Christmas Vacation Sweater

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These Christmas Ugly Sweaters are available to order now. You can follow Fun.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Marauder’s Map Sweater