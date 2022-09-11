Get Daily Email
Check out This 'Disenchanted' Trailer Shown at D23 Expo

Check out This ‘Disenchanted’ Trailer Shown at D23 Expo

This story continues in the Disenchanted trailer which was revealed at D23 Expo 2022

The first ‘Disenchanted’ trailer was shown at D23 Expo

Enchanted was a pretty fun film. It was a story that brought live action and animation together and was full of surprises. There was comedy, romance, musical numbers and a pretty good ending. At D23 Expo the first trailer was shown for Disenchanted and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Disenchanted here:

This musical comedy picks up 15 years after Giselle and Robert get married when their family heads to suburbia in search of happily ever after.

(c) Disney Plus

It looks like things are going great for Giselle and Robert at the start of this trailer. We see them move to a new house, and it is a bit of a fixer upper. We see Giselle get a hold of a magical wand and that is where this trailer takes a dark turn. At first things appear to be getting better but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Using this wand also seems to be changing Giselle in ways that aren’t good. As this trailer comes to a close we hear Giselle be surprised by something they said.

(c) Disney Plus

Disenchanted debuts exclusively on Disney Plus November 24th.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

