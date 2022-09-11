Check out This ‘Disenchanted’ Trailer Shown at D23 Expo

The first ‘Disenchanted’ trailer was shown at D23 Expo

Enchanted was a pretty fun film. It was a story that brought live action and animation together and was full of surprises. There was comedy, romance, musical numbers and a pretty good ending. At D23 Expo the first trailer was shown for Disenchanted and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Disenchanted here:

This musical comedy picks up 15 years after Giselle and Robert get married when their family heads to suburbia in search of happily ever after.

It looks like things are going great for Giselle and Robert at the start of this trailer. We see them move to a new house, and it is a bit of a fixer upper. We see Giselle get a hold of a magical wand and that is where this trailer takes a dark turn. At first things appear to be getting better but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Using this wand also seems to be changing Giselle in ways that aren’t good. As this trailer comes to a close we hear Giselle be surprised by something they said.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Disenchanted debuts exclusively on Disney Plus November 24th.