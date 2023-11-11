Check Out These Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops

Look at these Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops

As a kid, I loved watching Disney’s Robin Hood. The characters were hilarious, the songs were wonderful and it put a clever spin on a beloved story. In my adult years, I still enjoying watch this film and get a kick out of hearing all of the great songs. Earlier this week Funko announced a set of Pops based off of this film and here is my thoughts on them.

Maid Marian Pop

There are some great looking pops in this set. Maid Marian turned out great and the details on it are pretty amazing. I like how Little John turned out and it fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Funko Pops here.

Little John Pop

These Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops arrive January 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prince John Pop