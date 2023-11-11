Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops

Check Out These Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

robin hood, disney, animated, little john, prince john, maid marian, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops

As a kid, I loved watching Disney’s Robin Hood. The characters were hilarious, the songs were wonderful and it put a clever spin on a beloved story. In my adult years, I still enjoying watch this film and get a kick out of hearing all of the great songs. Earlier this week Funko announced a set of Pops based off of this film and here is my thoughts on them.

robin hood, disney, animated, maid marian, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Maid Marian Pop

There are some great looking pops in this set. Maid Marian turned out great and the details on it are pretty amazing. I like how Little John turned out and it fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Funko Pops here.

robin hood, disney, animated, funko pop, little john, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Little John Pop

These Disney Robin Hood Funko Pops arrive January 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
robin hood, disney, funko pop, animated, prince john, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Prince John Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x