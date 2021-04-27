Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out These Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Check out These Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Get your first look at these newly announced Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Take a look at these Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved to be a really good show. We saw these characters grow and change, and along the way they made some big decisions. They also faced a foe unlike anything they have ever taken on before. As this series came to a close we saw a new hero emerge. Now these characters are getting some new Funko Pops and a Vinyl Soda Pop. Here is my thoughts on these newly announced Funko items.

I really like how all these new Funko items turned out. The Captain America Vinyl Soda pop is my favorite, that chase variant looks really amazing. They also did a great job getting the details just right on that Captain America Funko Pop. I also liked how that US Agent Funko Pop turned out and the Winter Soldier Pop also looks really nice. You can pre-order these Falcon and the Winter Soldier items here.

The Captain America Vinyl Soda Pop comes out May 2021. These Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops arrive June 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

