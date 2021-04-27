Check out These Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Take a look at these Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops

Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved to be a really good show. We saw these characters grow and change, and along the way they made some big decisions. They also faced a foe unlike anything they have ever taken on before. As this series came to a close we saw a new hero emerge. Now these characters are getting some new Funko Pops and a Vinyl Soda Pop. Here is my thoughts on these newly announced Funko items.

I really like how all these new Funko items turned out. The Captain America Vinyl Soda pop is my favorite, that chase variant looks really amazing. They also did a great job getting the details just right on that Captain America Funko Pop. I also liked how that US Agent Funko Pop turned out and the Winter Soldier Pop also looks really nice. You can pre-order these Falcon and the Winter Soldier items here.

The Captain America Vinyl Soda Pop comes out May 2021. These Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops arrive June 2021.