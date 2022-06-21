Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out This First Group of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Check out This First Group of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Get a look at the first round of SDCC 2022 exclusive Funko Pops

by Leave a Comment

funko pop, he who remains, marvel, loki, tv show, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

Look at these SDCC 2022 exclusive Funko Pops

Each year, San Diego Comic Con has a lot of amazing Funko Pops come out. They always cover many different fandoms and people of all ages love picking them up. Last week the first round of these exclusive Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

funko pop, digital stan, south park, comedy, animated, tv show, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are some real nice Pops here. Digital Stan is one of my favorites and it is cool that it glows in the dark. Scarlet Scarab turned out great and captures the essence of this character perfectly. You can learn more about all the San Diego Comic Con exclusives here.

funko pop, scarlet scarab, moon knight, tv show, marvel, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These Exclusive Funko Pops will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funko pop, super sonic, first appearance, glow in the dark, sega, video game, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x