Check out This First Group of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at these SDCC 2022 exclusive Funko Pops

Each year, San Diego Comic Con has a lot of amazing Funko Pops come out. They always cover many different fandoms and people of all ages love picking them up. Last week the first round of these exclusive Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

There are some real nice Pops here. Digital Stan is one of my favorites and it is cool that it glows in the dark. Scarlet Scarab turned out great and captures the essence of this character perfectly. You can learn more about all the San Diego Comic Con exclusives here.

These Exclusive Funko Pops will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con.