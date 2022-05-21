Check out These Funkoween Vinyl Sodas

Look at these Funkoween Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Funko has made a lot of amazing vinyl soda pops. They cover all kinds of fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. At Funkoween 2022 a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Slimer Funko Soda

These are some great looking Funko sodas. Slimer has to be my favorite from this set and Funko made a good move with the chase. It is nice to finally get an Ursula soda and the chase makes sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

Ursula Funko Soda

The Slimer soda arrives July 2022. The Spider-Man Noir and Ursula sodas come out October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Spider-Man Noir Funko Soda