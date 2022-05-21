Check out These Funkoween Vinyl Sodas

Look at these Funkoween Vinyl Soda Pops
*this is an affiliate article
Funko has made a lot of amazing vinyl soda pops. They cover all kinds of fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. At Funkoween 2022 a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.
These are some great looking Funko sodas. Slimer has to be my favorite from this set and Funko made a good move with the chase. It is nice to finally get an Ursula soda and the chase makes sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.
The Slimer soda arrives July 2022. The Spider-Man Noir and Ursula sodas come out October 2022.