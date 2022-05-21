Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out These Funkoween Vinyl Sodas

Check out These Funkoween Vinyl Sodas

Get your first look at these vinyl sodas which are available for pre-order now

vinyl soda, slimer, ghostbusters, ursula, the little mermaid, spider-man noir, into the spiderverse, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Funkoween Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Funko has made a lot of amazing vinyl soda pops. They cover all kinds of fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. At Funkoween 2022 a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, slimer, ghostbusters, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Slimer Funko Soda

These are some great looking Funko sodas. Slimer has to be my favorite from this set and Funko made a good move with the chase. It is nice to finally get an Ursula soda and the chase makes sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, ursula, little mermaid, disney, villain, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Ursula Funko Soda

The Slimer soda arrives July 2022. The Spider-Man Noir and Ursula sodas come out October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, spider-man noir, into the spiderverse, marvel, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Spider-Man Noir Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

