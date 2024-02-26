Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These Harry Potter House Tattoo Loungefly Backpacks

Check Out These Harry Potter House Tattoo Loungefly Backpacks

Get your first look at these Harry Potter themed backpacks available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

harry potter, house, tattoo, slytherin, backpack, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

Look at these Harry Potter themed backpacks

Harry Potter is a beloved franchise. Not only are there plenty of books, but we have seen these stories come to life in feature films and a number of prequel stories. Over the years this series has only continued to grow in popularity. When I heard about a set of House Tattoo Loungefly backpacks I was excited to learn more about them. Here is my thoughts on this set of backpacks.

harry potter, gryffindor, backpack, house, tattoo, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Gryffindor Backpack

There are some impressive looking backpacks in this set. The Gryffindor one is my favorite and fits the personality of this house perfectly. Loungefly did a great job with the Slytherin one and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about these backpacks here.

harry potter, house, tattoo, ravenclaw, backpack, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Ravenclaw Backpack

These Harry Potter House Tattoo backpacks arrive April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
harry potter, house, tattoo, backpack, hufflepuff, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Hufflepuff Backpack

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x