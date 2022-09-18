Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out These Holiday Themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check Out These Holiday Themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at these holiday themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

vinyl soda, holiday groot, guardians of the galaxy, marvel, festival of fun, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these holiday themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. They cover all kinds of different fandoms and people love trying to get the chase. At Festival of Fun some new holiday themed Vinyl Soda Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, the grinch, animated, dr seuss, festival of fun, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

The Grinch Funko Soda

There are some really nice looking Vinyl Soda Pops in this set. The Grinch has to be my favorite and Funko made a good move making the chase flocked. It is about time we get a Santa Jack soda and making the chase blacklight makes perfect sense for this character. You can learn more about these items here.

vinyl soda, santa jack, nightmare before christmas, stop motion, festival of fun, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Santa Jack Funko Soda

The Grinch Soda arrives October 2022. The rest of these holiday themed sodas come out November 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, misfit elephant, rudolph the red nosed reindeer, stop motion, festival of fun, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Misfit Elephant Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

