Check Out These Holiday Themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at these holiday themed Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. They cover all kinds of different fandoms and people love trying to get the chase. At Festival of Fun some new holiday themed Vinyl Soda Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

The Grinch Funko Soda

There are some really nice looking Vinyl Soda Pops in this set. The Grinch has to be my favorite and Funko made a good move making the chase flocked. It is about time we get a Santa Jack soda and making the chase blacklight makes perfect sense for this character. You can learn more about these items here.

Santa Jack Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Grinch Soda arrives October 2022. The rest of these holiday themed sodas come out November 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Misfit Elephant Funko Soda