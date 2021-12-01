Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out This Hooded Luke Skywalker Exclusive Funko Pop

Check out This Hooded Luke Skywalker Exclusive Funko Pop

Look at this Hooded Luke Glow in the Dark Funko Pop available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

luke skywalker, hooded, glow in the dark, funko pop, star wars, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out this hooded Luke Skwalker Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

Star Wars is a series fans of all ages enjoy. Over the years we have seen this universe only grow and expand in many ways. New stories have been told, some that show what beloved characters have been up to. Earlier this week a new Luke Skywalker Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

luke skywalker, glow in the dark, exclusive, funko pop, star wars, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Luke Hooded Funko Pop

This Funko Pop really did turn out great. It brings to life an amazing moment from The Mandalorian when a beloved character made a surprise appearance. Funko did a wonderful job with all the details on this Funko Pop and the lightsaber glowing in the dark was a smart move on their part. You can pre-order this Funko Pop here.

luke skywalker, hooded, glow in the dark, exclusive, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Luke Hooded Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Luke Skywalker Hooded Glow in the Dark Funko Pop arrives February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

luke skywalker, glow in the dark, hooded, funko pop, star wars, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Luke Hooded Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares6

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x