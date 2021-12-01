Check out This Hooded Luke Skywalker Exclusive Funko Pop

Check out this hooded Luke Skwalker Funko Pop

Star Wars is a series fans of all ages enjoy. Over the years we have seen this universe only grow and expand in many ways. New stories have been told, some that show what beloved characters have been up to. Earlier this week a new Luke Skywalker Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

This Funko Pop really did turn out great. It brings to life an amazing moment from The Mandalorian when a beloved character made a surprise appearance. Funko did a wonderful job with all the details on this Funko Pop and the lightsaber glowing in the dark was a smart move on their part. You can pre-order this Funko Pop here.

This Luke Skywalker Hooded Glow in the Dark Funko Pop arrives February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

