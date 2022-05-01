Check Out This J. Jonah Jameson Exclusive Funko Pop

Look at this J. Jonah Jameson Exclusive Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

Funko has made a fair amount of Funko Pops from Spider-Man characters over the years. Many of them have turned out great and fans love adding them to their collections. Earlier this week a J. Jonah Jameson exclusive Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

J. Jonah Jameson Funko

This Funko pop turned out pretty nice. The detail is amazing and you can feel the emotion this character is conveying. The addition of the newspaper in their hand was a nice touch by Funko. You can pre-order this item here.

This J. Jonah Jameson Exclusive Funko Pop arrives June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.