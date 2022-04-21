Check out These ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Funko Pops

Look at these Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

I was quite impressed by Jurassic World. It did an amazing job telling the next chapter of this saga. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took this series in a whole new direction and was a blast to watch. Earlier this week a set of Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Giganotosaurus Funko

This is a pretty massive set of Funko Pops. That Giganotosaurus turned out great and Funko made a smart move making it a super sized Pop. I like how Owen Grady turned out and the detail is quite stunning. You can pre-order these items here.

Dr Ian Malcolm Funko

Most of These Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops arrive September 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Owen Grady Funko