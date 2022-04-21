Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out These ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Funko Pops

Check out These ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

dominion, jurassic world, sequel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

I was quite impressed by Jurassic World. It did an amazing job telling the next chapter of this saga. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took this series in a whole new direction and was a blast to watch. Earlier this week a set of Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

dominion, jurassic world, sequel, funko pop, giganotosaurus, press release,entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Giganotosaurus Funko

This is a pretty massive set of Funko Pops. That Giganotosaurus turned out great and Funko made a smart move making it a super sized Pop. I like how Owen Grady turned out and the detail is quite stunning. You can pre-order these items here.

dominion, jurassic world, sequel, funko pop, dr ian malcolm, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Dr Ian Malcolm Funko

Most of These Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pops arrive September 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

dominion, jurassic world, funko pop, owen grady, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Owen Grady Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

