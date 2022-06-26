Check Out This My Little Pony Funko NFT Set

Look at this My Little Pony Funko NFT set

My Little Pony is a pretty popular series. Only recently has Funko made some Funko Pops from this series and fans loved adding them to their collections. Recently a Funko NFT set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

These are some great looking Funko pops. The detail on each redeemable is quite stunning, and the graphics on the cards look amazing. That Freddy Royalty pop is nice and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this upcoming Funko NFT set here.

This My Little Pony Funko NFT set goes live Tuesday June 28th at 11am PT / 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.