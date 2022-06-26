Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out This My Little Pony Funko NFT Set

Check Out This My Little Pony Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at the redeemables for this My Little Pony Funko NFT Set

by Leave a Comment

my little pony, rarity, grail, physical, redeemable, press release, droppp, funko

Look at this My Little Pony Funko NFT set

My Little Pony is a pretty popular series. Only recently has Funko made some Funko Pops from this series and fans loved adding them to their collections. Recently a Funko NFT set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

my little pony, maud pie, legendary, physical, redeemable, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

These are some great looking Funko pops. The detail on each redeemable is quite stunning, and the graphics on the cards look amazing. That Freddy Royalty pop is nice and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this upcoming Funko NFT set here.

my little pony, queen chrysalis, legendary, physical, redeemable, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This My Little Pony Funko NFT set goes live Tuesday June 28th at 11am PT / 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

my little pony, freddy funko, spike, royalty, physical, redeemable, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x