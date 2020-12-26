Check out These new Marvel Zombies Funko Pops

Take a look at these new Marvel Zombies Funko Pops

I consider myself a Marvel fan. I have watched many of the movies and really enjoyed them. Most of the animated TV shows have also been pretty good. The live action shows have been a lot of fun for me to watch. Marvel Zombies isn’t a stranger to getting Funko Pops, and now some new ones are getting added to the series. Here is your first look at these Funko Pops coming out in the next few months.

I am glad to see how well many of these Funko Pops turned out. The Zombie Gambit one is my favorites, with the Zombie Red Hulk being a close second. I also like the detail put into the Zombie Thor and Zombie Dr Doom Funko Pops. Fans of this series will definitely want to add these ones to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

These Marvel Zombies Funko Pops come out March 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.