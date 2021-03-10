Get Daily Email
Check Out These New WandaVision Funko Pops

Take a look at these newly announced WandaVision Funko Pops

wandavision, the vision, funko pop, miniseries, marvel, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

Get your first at these newly announced WandaVision Funko Pops

WandaVision turned out to be a hit miniseries for Disney Plus. The show followed two well known characters as they took viewers on a wild adventure. As the series comes to a close, none of these characters will ever be the same. Recently some new Funko Pops and a Vinyl Soda Pops got announced based off these characters. Here is my thoughts on these new items.

wandavision, agatha harkness, funko pop, miniseries, villain, marvel, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

These are all some really great looking Funko Pops. The Scarlet Witch Vinyl Soda Pop turned out really good, and that chase variant is really cool looking. The Vision Funko Pop does a wonderful job catching the essence of this character, as does the Agatha Harkness Funko Pop. Fans of this show can pre-order these items here.

wandavision, scarlet witch, funko pop, miniseries, marvel, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

The Scarlet Witch Funko Pop comes out March 2021. The Scarlet Witch Vinyl Soda Pop arrives May 2021. The Agatha Harkness and The Vision Funko Pops come out July 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

wandavision, scarlet witch, vinly soda pop, miniseries, marvel, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

