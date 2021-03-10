Check Out These New WandaVision Funko Pops

Get your first at these newly announced WandaVision Funko Pops

WandaVision turned out to be a hit miniseries for Disney Plus. The show followed two well known characters as they took viewers on a wild adventure. As the series comes to a close, none of these characters will ever be the same. Recently some new Funko Pops and a Vinyl Soda Pops got announced based off these characters. Here is my thoughts on these new items.

These are all some really great looking Funko Pops. The Scarlet Witch Vinyl Soda Pop turned out really good, and that chase variant is really cool looking. The Vision Funko Pop does a wonderful job catching the essence of this character, as does the Agatha Harkness Funko Pop. Fans of this show can pre-order these items here.

The Scarlet Witch Funko Pop comes out March 2021. The Scarlet Witch Vinyl Soda Pop arrives May 2021. The Agatha Harkness and The Vision Funko Pops come out July 2021.