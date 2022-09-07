Check out these New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Pops

Each year we see a lot of exclusive Funko Pops get announced. Each one covers different fandoms and people enjoy adding them to their collections. Earlier this week Funko announced a bunch of Pops exclusive to New York Comic Con and here is my thoughts on some of them.

There are lot of nice looking Funko Pops in this set. Roger Rabbit has to be my favorite and the detail on this Pop really is quite amazing. It is about time we get a Kitbull Pop and Funko did a great job capturing the emotions of both of these characters. You can learn more about all of the exclusive Funko Pops here.

All of these exclusive Funko Pops will be available October 6-9 at New York Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.