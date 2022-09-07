Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out These New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Pops

Check out These New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Pops

Get your first look at some of the exclusive Funko Pops available at New York Comic Con 2022

new york comic con, funko pop, i am groot, kid groot, marvel, exclusive, 2022, press release, funko

Check out these New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Pops

Each year we see a lot of exclusive Funko Pops get announced. Each one covers different fandoms and people enjoy adding them to their collections. Earlier this week Funko announced a bunch of Pops exclusive to New York Comic Con and here is my thoughts on some of them.

new york comic con, funko pop, roger rabbit, who framed roger rabbit, exclusive, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are lot of nice looking Funko Pops in this set. Roger Rabbit has to be my favorite and the detail on this Pop really is quite amazing. It is about time we get a Kitbull Pop and Funko did a great job capturing the emotions of both of these characters. You can learn more about all of the exclusive Funko Pops here.

new york comic con, funko pop, kitbull, pixar, short, exclusive, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

All of these exclusive Funko Pops will be available October 6-9 at New York Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

