Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out the Newest ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

Check Out the Newest ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

The next Secret Invasion trailer is here and reveals the release date for this upcoming miniseries

by Leave a Comment

secret invasion, tv show, miniseries, marvel, samuel l jackson, action, adventure, spy thriller, trailer, review, marvel studios, disney plus

Look at the next ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

Marvel has released some amazing TV shows lately. Loki season 1 showed new sides of a beloved Marvel character and took viewers on a wild adventure. In Ms. Marvel we saw the life of a teenager change forever after putting on a mysterious bracelet. We saw the life of a woman go through many big changes in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after an accident gave her some new abilities. When I first heard about Secret Invasion I couldn’t wait to check it out. Recently a new trailer was released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for Secret Invasion here:

Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

This was an action packed trailer. When Nick Fury learns about an impending threat, he decides to come out of hiding to help stop it. This mission will be dangerous and they will need all the allies they can muster if they want it to succeed. As this trailer comes to a close the release date for this miniseries gets revealed.

Secret Invasion arrives June 21st on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x